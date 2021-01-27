Clear
Emma Jean Kuechler, 94

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:02 PM

Heaven got a little sweeter today, our sweet Momma went Home. Emma Jeannie passed early Friday morning, January 22, 2021. She left behind her beloved children; Billy, Jani, Nancy, and Patty, or as she called us, Billy Boy and her girls.
Emma Jean was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph and Estelle (Ryan) Ruesing, attending Roosevelt High School.
She married William R. Kuechler June 7, 1947 and dad preceded her in death on November 22, 2003.
Momma was of Christian faith and loved being a homemaker, mother, grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to 30. Gigi was adored and loved by everyone. She was a great cook and baker with recipes always in demand, blending love and friendship in all aspects of her life. There wasn’t a card game that didn’t favor her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, grandsons, Jeffrey Alan Day and Nathan Townsley; son-in-law, Danny DeFalco; brother, Joseph Ruesing, and sister, Estelle Huber.
Survivors include son, William B. Kuechler (Susan); daughters, Janet Kuechler-DeFalco, Nancy Kuechler-Kepple (Steve), Patricia Ann Kuechler; grandchildren, Mackenzie Lynn Corrigan (Ryan), Wesley Kuechler, Clint Kuechler (Jenny), Brooke Harris (Doug), Whitney Arthur (Robby), Morgan Welsh (Danny), Sara Johnson (Jake), Emily Lawless (Adam), Elizabeth Fortier (Justin), Zachary Kepple (Kali); great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Kuechler; brother-in-law, Julius Huber; numerous nieces, nephews and friends from Vintage Villa Community.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the BrookeStrong Fund (brookestrongmbc.org) or your local food bank.

