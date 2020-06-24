Emma M. Beach

1941-2020

Emma M. Beach, 78, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

She was born July 27, 1941 in Wathena, Kansas to Elmer and Lula (Flint) Moss.

Emma married Melvin Beach March 14, 1958. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Elwood, Kansas.

Emma enjoyed crocheting, bingo, collecting owls and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 12 siblings.

Additional survivors include sons, Melvin Beach, Jr., Garey Beach (Carol); daughter, Valetta Stretch (John); grandchildren, Erin and Adam Stretch, Raymond Bowlin; 2 brothers; and one sister.

Private Graveside Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery.