Emma Maxine Powers, 93, St. Joseph, MO

Emma Maxine Powers passed from this life on November 4, 2019.

She was the daughter of Arthur and Ruth Cooper and sister to Ermal, Marvel, and Naomi. She was married to Harold Powers on August 21, 1943 in St. Joseph, where they made their home. Together they had five children, Max, Danny, Jackie, Jeannie, and Rhonda.

After discharge from the army, Harold became an over the road driver and Maxine was a homemaker for their children. They later enjoyed many years of retirement together in their RV before Harold passed in 2005.

She is survived by her children Danny, Jackie, Jeannie, and Rhonda, nine grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She will be forever remembered by those who loved her.

Services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery.