Emolyn Jeaneé White, 85, Platte City, Missouri

Obituary

Emolyn Jeaneé White of Platte City, Missouri passed away peacefully in her beloved home on November 7, 2019. Jeaneé had an illusive elegance and charm that made everyone she met feel loved and valued. She was known for her grace and fried chicken, her love of parties and people. Jeaneé was born on July 24, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Kirby and Opal (Johnson) Dallam. Jeanee’ grew up in Taos, Missouri and graduated from Faucett High School in 1952. Jeaneé married the love of her life, Herman White, on October 26, 1956. The couple raised two children and devoted their lives to them and their grandchildren. Jeanee loved Platte City and was well known in the community. Jeaneé ́ was a 50 year member of the Platte County Study Club, an avid Bridge player, in the same group for 40 years, and involved in the adult chapter of American Field Service (AFS), which led to a lifelong friendship with the family’s AFS student, Kathy, from Ecuador. While she lived in a small town, Jeaneé wasn’t small minded. She enjoyed traveling the world and was a voracious reader. Jeaneé was a member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City, and a Platte County Pirate sports fan. Jeaneé was preceded in death by her husband, Herman White, her parents, Kirby and Opal Dallam, and her brother Jerald Wayne Dallam. Jeaneé is survived by her daughter Teresa (Doug) Gutshall and son James D. White, grandson Brandon (Meredith) Gutshall, granddaughter Tara (Jazz) Rucker, six great-grandchildren Deacon Gutshall, Grisham Gutshall, Oliver Gutshall, Derby-Blair Gutshall, Brynlynn Rucker, and Berkley Rucker. Jeaneé is also survived by two sisters Marilyn Riichey and Sharon Roll, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted caregiver, Tina Henderson, and beloved friends. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Platte City, Missouri. The memorial service will be at 10:00am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow in the Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Platte City or Three Rivers Hospice.