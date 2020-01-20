Eric R. Jamison, 53

Eric Ray Jamison, 53, of Dearborn, MO passed away January 16, 2020.

He was born on January 17, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. Eric graduated from North Platte High School in 1984.

Eric owned and operated Jamison Construction with his father for over 30 years. He was an avid reader and collected antique cameras and shaving brushes. Eric enjoyed shooting pellet guns, cooking and being with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Karen Rose Jamison and grandparents Harold and Rosemary Jackson, Ralph and Dorothy Jamison and Alvin and June Kelley.

Eric is survived by his parents Norman and Janie Jamison; brothers Daneth Weese, Derek Weese and wife Kacie; sisters Ilene Cobb and husband Steven and Amber Thomas and husband Mark; nieces and nephews Brittney, Chelsea, Stevie, Ashley, Maddux, Landon, Isabelle, Graysen, Lennix; great-niece and nephew Melody and Sai; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 p.m. with visitation from 4:30-6:30 p.m. prior to the service Sunday January 26th at the Dearborn Community Center.

Donations may be made to Camden Point Cemetery.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower