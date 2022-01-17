Eric Stockstad, 51, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away December 26th, 2021.

Eric was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on July 25th, 1970. In 1988, he graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he played basketball. He worked as a supervisor for Bally’s Casino, Kansas City.

Eric was preceded in death by his father Philip Stockstad of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Eric is survived by his son Trevor (Abbie) White; his grandson Malakai White; his mother Donna Waldron; his mom June Stockstad; his brothers Raymond (Kelly) Stockstad and Douglas Stockstad; and his sisters Elizabeth (Todd) Gosule and Anita Jackson. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4pm, and a memorial service will follow at 4pm, Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Sidenfaden Chapel.

Trevor remembers his dad may not always have had the right answers, but he did always have the right ear for listening. There were many times when Trevor would discuss a problem or decision he needed to make with his dad, and Eric never took a negative stance unless it was necessary. Eric wanted Trevor to know that he was in his corner and that he cared about his son. He would then follow up on the outcome of the issue, showing that he cared and was not simply listening. Trevor will miss those understanding conversations.

Eric was a fan of Kansas City professional athletics and regularly attended Royals and Chiefs games with friends and family. He and his father Phil enjoyed talking about sports during and after games and kidded one another about their support of the Kansas University Jayhawks, Phil’s favorite team, and of the University of Missouri Tigers, Eric’s favorite team. Their shared love of sports kept them in frequent communication.

Staying connected to his friends and family through their shared interests was important to Eric. He and his brother Douglas enjoyed sporting firearms and marksmanship, and occasionally Eric would ride along with Douglas who is a deputy sheriff. They loved seeing the latest movies and regularly went to see a movie on Sunday. In recent years, Douglas’s girlfriend Shawna and her son Anthony joined Douglas and Eric for dinner and a movie, often with lively discussions about quirky theories and always with a lot of laughter. They frequently shared their reviews of the week’s entertainment with Raymond who also enjoyed going to the movies with his brothers when he was in town.

When Raymond was not in town, Eric would try to visit him about once a year. They would travel to local attractions and visit friends and family that lived nearby. Eric and Raymond loved amusement parks and would often go to the nearest one during Eric’s visit. During times apart, the two would discuss world events and fantastical news stories. Eric enjoyed travelling in his time off and went to see his sisters too.

Eric’s sister Elizabeth treasures the memory of a weekend when Eric visited her in Florida. He enjoyed visiting the Hard Rock Casino so much that she almost had him convinced that he should move to Florida. As well as visiting Elizabeth, Eric was in town to see his dear friend Daniell marry.

Daniell recalls Eric was sweet, kindhearted, funny as hell, and a one-of-a-kind guy. He was so proud to be Trevor’s father, was proud of Trevor’s career accomplishments, and he was further excited when Trevor married Abbie, but the bonus was becoming Malakai’s grandpa. As well as best friends, she considered him a partner in life. Their connection began during a late-night drive-thru visit to Taco Bell. That meeting led to thirty years of road trips, movie nights, dancing, billiards, and cooking lessons, and thirty years of conversations about family, life, music, work, paranormal activity, pets, and all things Tik Tok and Chiefs.

As with so many of his friends and family, Kristen Young, Eric’s niece, enjoyed his sharing uplifting and quirky daily social media posts and fondly recalls the cat video’s he shared with her. She cherishes his bear hugs and his playful encouragement of her animated story telling. She feels her uncle had a loving nature about him that could make her feel fantastic about herself even on a down day.

Another young lady, Eric’s friend and former roommate Ivy’s daughter, Kylie knew Eric most of her life. She remembers that he never rolled his eyes at her girlie ways or boy talk and never seemed annoyed by having a child around. Instead, he treated her with respect and kindness. She recalls spending hours on the weekends sitting on the computer playing and winning blackjack and Texas hold 'em together. She thinks they would both agree that it was the most valuable thing he ever taught her. Living together all those years, she never came to view Eric as a father figure, or uncle, or brother. Kylie just knew him as a friend, and she is so thankful that he remains that in her memory.

Like Kristen, Eric’s friend Kimberly was in near daily contact with him during their more than 30 years of friendship. She remembers him as a boss, a protector, and the best big brother anyone could have. He helped her through many of life’s challenges, and she will miss him greatly. In the face of such heartrending loss, Eric’s friends and family all ask, “But what am I? / An infant crying in the night: / An infant crying for the light: / And with no language but a cry” (Alfred Lord Tennyson).

Eric, or Big E as so many of his friends called him, was a gentle soul. He drew people to him and nurtured his friendships for his entire life until “God’s finger touch’d him, and he slept” (Alfred Lord Tennyson).