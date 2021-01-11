Erma E. Gaul, 103

TROY,KS Erma E. (Thomas) Gaul, 103, of Troy, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Erma was born on October 7, 1917 in Troy, Kansas to Charles and Thelma (Schaufler) Thomas. She was a lifelong resident of Troy and a homemaker.

Erma was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas

She was preceded by her first husband, Loroff Dittemore, her daughter, Linda Saffell, her 2nd husband, Raymond Gaul and brother, Charles Thomas.

Survivors include her daughter, Judith Pissott (Edward) of Tampa Bay, Florida

Son-in-law, Larry Saffell of West Covina, California

4 grandchildren; Tammy Gatlin (Shane), Tra Pissott, Brooke Sweeney-Pouliot (Joel),

Craig Saffell (Jamiee)

multi great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews

Sister-in-law, Wilma Thomas of San Diego, California

Private family graveside services were held at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas in charge of arrangements