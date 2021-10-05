Erma Fern (Springs) Peery, 90

Erma Fern (Springs) Peery, passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at the hospital while surrounded by her children and their spouses.

Born to Walter and Della Springs on Jan. 3, 1931 in Forbes Missouri, Erma had ten siblings.

Erma married Garnett Ray on Oct. 13, 1951, before his passing, they had 3 children; Gary, Ronnie, and Connie. Erma married Robert Peery on May 2, 1967, they had a son, Lonnie.

Erma maintained a loving home which led to her calling in childcare. Known by Grandma, she raised numerous children for many families. In the early 1980's Erma and husband owned and operated a music theatre called the Country Hayride Opry.

Erma was an avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching the Chiefs and NASCAR racing. She loved crafting and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Ray and son, Gary; husband, Robert Peery; granddaughter, Janelle Baker; siblings, Alfred, Gerald, Geneva (Embrey), Carol, Charles, Ned, Dorris (McQueen), Walter Jr, and James.

Those carrying on her memory are brother, Fred (Lucy) Springs of Chicago, IL; children, Ronnie (Betty) Ray, Connie (Joe) McMullen, Lonnie Peery; grandchildren, Jimmy, Aaron (Samantha) Baker, Christy Rockstead, Tony (Christina) Ray, Cheri (Cody) Clark; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren.

Funeral Service; 2:00 PM, Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment; Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday evening also at our chapel.

For the safety of the household, the family requests all visitation to be limited to the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Patee Park Baptist Church.