Erma Jean Hargis, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

She was born September 24, 1925 in Wathena, Kansas.

Erma married Roy Thomas March 3, 1951; he preceded her in death March 16, 1983. She married Kenneth Hargis March 27, 1985; he preceded her in death November 13, 2000.

Erma was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. She was the secretary and treasurer for Needles of Moila for many years and enjoyed attending events at Moila; especially her time being First Lady of the Potentate in 1989.

She enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her family and friends. Erma loved playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Delpha (Strong) Maag; her husbands, Roy Thomas and Kenneth Hargis; brother, Russell Maag; and infant brother, Robert Maag.

Survivors include nephew, Jim Maag (Diana); niece, Adriana Maag (Casey); stepchildren, Janet Hargis, Kenneth Hargis (Bev), Ted Hargis (Mitzi); Godchildren, Jean Ann Taylor (Mike), Susan Fetty (Tim) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thanks to Lori, Laura and Deanna for their wonderful care of Erma.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Moila Shrine Temple or Wyatt Park Christian Church.