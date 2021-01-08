Erma L. Johnson, 95

Erma L. Weishaar Johnson, 95, of Troy, Kansas died Thursday December 17, 2020.

Erma was born on September 7, 1925 in Nortonville, Kansas to Albert and Frances (Bertels) Weishaar.

She graduated from Effingham High School. Erma was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Bendena Homemakers Extension Club. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Erma married George H. Johnson, Jr. on April 21, 1954 in Atchison, Kansas. George preceded her in death on February 20, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Mark Johnson, an infant son, Jay, an infant daughter, Ann, 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Johnson (Janie) of Troy. Daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson of Country Club, Missouri. Grandchildren: Jed Johnson (Angela), Jay Johnson (Morgan), Jena Tharman (Carl), Brian Johnson (Allison). 10 great-grandchildren

Family Rosary will be held at 9:30 am Saturday, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy, Kansas. Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines mandated by Doniphan County will be followed. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call Friday, after 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Troy. Following burial, family will greet friends at the cemetery. Memorials: St. Charles Church or Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 www.harmanrohde.com