Obituary

Erma L. Lewis

1923-2019

Erma L. Lewis, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at a local health care facility.

She was born on December 20, 1923 in St. Joseph, Missouri to George and Estes (Deshon) Chambers.

Erma was married to Hurrell “Red” Wilson, from this union they had two sons. She then married Robert H. Lewis in 1961. He preceded her in death in 1968.

She was the co-owner/operator of the Tic-Tok Restaurant and of Modern Hardware/Kitchen. Erma was also a realtor with Sinclair Realty. She was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church.

Erma was also preceded in death by her parents, sons; Joe Denis “Pete” Wilson and Steve L. Wilson; brothers, Curtis Chambers (Bernice), Al Chambers (Lillian), Buzz Chambers (Betty) and Jim Chambers; sisters Doris Collins (Doc), Eula “Wid” Ellis; and best friend, Saralyn Wagers.

Survivors include daughters-in-law; Nancy Wilson, St. Joseph and Pat Wilson, St. Joseph; grandson, Jed Shields, Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Ruby Chambers, Whitecloud, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of LaVerna Senior Living for their care.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter or Alzheimer’s Association.