Ernest “Ernie” A. Marti, 80, St. Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, March 7, surrounded by what he loved most, his family. He was born July 23, 1940 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Nadine and Theodore Marti. On September 29, 1962 he married Cecelia “Babe” (Plummer) who survives of the home. Ernie worked at Pepsi Cola for 36 years, and he was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed The Farm Life, traveling, auctions, and The Casino Community. Additional survivors include: sons, Ernie (Dawn) Marti, Ted Marti, Chuck (Kim) Marti, and daughter, Janice (Chris) Halbirt all of St. Joseph, MO, 11 Grand Children: Crystal, Amber, Dakota, Teddy, Shane, Josh, Buddy, Holly, Gage, Madison, and Paden, 17 Great Grandchildren, Brother, Cecil Marti, Sister, Joann Mace, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Ernie was a member of the Catholic Faith. A Rosary will be recited at 12 noon Monday, the family will receive friends from 1-2 pm with a funeral service beginning at 2 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Internment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:18 PM
