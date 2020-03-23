Ernest “Ernie” Robb

1926-2020

Ernest “Ernie” Robb, 93, Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.

He was born September 26, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ernie married Ethel “Jean” Green December 15, 1949. She preceded him in death October 23, 2005.

He was employed as a route salesman and driver for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Kansas City for over 30 years.

Ernie was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska.

He enjoyed attending church services, reading the Bible, teaching Sunday school classes and witnessing for Christ. He was never without a tract in his pocket.

Ernie was also preceded in death by his son, Jay Edward Robb; parents, Burr and Opal (Coffman) Robb, Sr.; brother, Burr Robb, Jr.; sisters, Marceline Wachter and Virginia Garrett.

Survivors include daughters, Ernieta Herod, Loretta Coppess (Charlie); grandchildren, Travis Herod (Annie), Sterling Eslinger (Courtney), Trenton Herod (Kelli), Mike Coppess (Anna); great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh Eslinger, Freedom Herod, Peyton Eslinger, Elizabeth Coppess; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.