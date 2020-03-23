Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ernest "Ernie" Robb, 93

Services are private

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 10:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ernest “Ernie” Robb
1926-2020

Ernest “Ernie” Robb, 93, Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was born September 26, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ernie married Ethel “Jean” Green December 15, 1949. She preceded him in death October 23, 2005.
He was employed as a route salesman and driver for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Kansas City for over 30 years.
Ernie was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska.
He enjoyed attending church services, reading the Bible, teaching Sunday school classes and witnessing for Christ. He was never without a tract in his pocket.
Ernie was also preceded in death by his son, Jay Edward Robb; parents, Burr and Opal (Coffman) Robb, Sr.; brother, Burr Robb, Jr.; sisters, Marceline Wachter and Virginia Garrett.
Survivors include daughters, Ernieta Herod, Loretta Coppess (Charlie); grandchildren, Travis Herod (Annie), Sterling Eslinger (Courtney), Trenton Herod (Kelli), Mike Coppess (Anna); great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh Eslinger, Freedom Herod, Peyton Eslinger, Elizabeth Coppess; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories