Ernest F. Huber, 73

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. 519 N. 10th, Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501. ■ Interment with Military Honors: Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ernest F. Huber, 73 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born February 19, 1947 to the late John and Velma (Shipley) Huber in St. Joseph, MO. Ernest married Linda Milbourn on October 16, 1970 in Easton, MO.

Ernest served his country honorably in the United States Army 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. After returning he worked for St. Joseph Packaging, Kerns Construction Company, Altec and owned his own business, Huber Auto Repair.

Surviving family, of the home, his wife Linda; children, Jason (Gloria) Huber, Hobbs, NM and Sacha (Daniel) Matherly, Seminole, TX; brothers, John and Joseph Huber; sister, Shirley Keyes; grandchildren, Claire, Noah, Madelyn, Zuzu and George; numerous nieces and nephews; and great friends, Charles and Linda Wheatley

Preceded in death are his parents; and sister Ann Smith.

Ernest was an amazing woodworker and artist. He enjoyed playing the guitar, drawing and painting. He loved restoring classic Mustangs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery with Full Military Honors. There will be a private family rosary held the day prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation or the Cathedral Open Door Food Kitchen.

