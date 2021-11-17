Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ernest F. Webber, 88

Ernest F. Webber, 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Abby Woods Healthcare.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:29 PM

Ernest F. Webber, 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Abby Woods Healthcare.

Ernest was born on May 11, 1933 in Wathena, Kansas to Frank and Doris M. (Engeman) Webber.

He graduated Elwood High School in 1951 and the served in the U.S. Navy. Upon returning home, he went to work for Continental Can, then Meade Products in the printing department, retiring in 1988.

Ernest married Donalee Osburn on February 21, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Meeks.

Ernest is survived by his sister, Judy Meeks of St. Joseph Missouri.

Ernest wishes were to be cremated with no services.

Inurnment at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories