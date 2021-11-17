Ernest F. Webber, 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Abby Woods Healthcare.

Ernest was born on May 11, 1933 in Wathena, Kansas to Frank and Doris M. (Engeman) Webber.

He graduated Elwood High School in 1951 and the served in the U.S. Navy. Upon returning home, he went to work for Continental Can, then Meade Products in the printing department, retiring in 1988.

Ernest married Donalee Osburn on February 21, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Meeks.

Ernest is survived by his sister, Judy Meeks of St. Joseph Missouri.

Ernest wishes were to be cremated with no services.

Inurnment at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri at a later date.