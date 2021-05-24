Ernest Wesley Hawkins, IV, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, April 23, 2021.

He was born January 2, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ernest and Sandra (Broussard) Hawkins, II.

Ernest married Jaime Maag October 1, 2016. She survives of the home.

He was a 1981 graduate of Benton High School. Ernest worked for Mosaic Life Care for 34 years where he received the MVP, Law of Heart and Beacon awards. He was also the owner/operator of Hawkeyes BBQ, President of Eazin’ Thunder Motorcycle Club, St. Joseph Chapter. He was a participant in the 2017 Dancing with the St. Joe Stars, and also sang with the Gospel Tones of Harmony, 2nd Generation.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, smoking meat, traveling, watching his Kansas City Chiefs play, and had a love for horses and airplanes. The most important thing to Ernest was his family and spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include son, Ja’Mar Hawkins, Sr., Des Moines, IA; stepchildren, Jaurrice Downing, Atchison, KS, Joraya Maag, St. Joseph, MO, Jhadaci Maag, Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Ja’Mar Hawkins, Jr., Jayden, Jru, Jayliana and Jovalee Downing, Zuri Gunter; siblings, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Andrew Kirby, Germany, Ernestine Frances Hawkins, Omaha, NE, Ernest Hawkins, III, St. Joseph, MO, Michael Thomas Hawkins, Yvonne Denise Robinson, both of Leavenworth, KS, John Embray (Candy), Waunakee, WI, Danell Hawkins (Christina), St. Joseph, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and a large host of friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.