Ernest's Obituary

Ernest Wheeler 89, of Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with loved ones at his side in his daughters home in Arlington, TX. He was born January 11, 1930 in Rural Buchanan County, MO, son of the late Rose (Jenkins) and Alvie Wheeler. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1948. He was an active member of the ROTC, and went on into the National Guard of Missouri, PFC-226th Air Svc Group/ 180th Bomb Squad. He was honorably discharged in 1948 when he moved to Chicago to work for Burlington Railroad In 1954. Ernie moved his family to Texas. He worked at General Motors for 32 years, retiring as General Foreman in 1982.

Ernie was preceded in death by his infant son, David Wheeler, son, Millard Lee Wheeler, father, Alvie Wheeler, mother, Rose Wheeler, step-mother, Mae Wheeler, brothers, Leon Wheeler and Lawrence (Pete) Wheeler, step-brothers, Buck McQueen and Gerald Compton, step-sister, Sissy (Lila) McCan, and his favorite daughter of all, Jenka (his beloved dog that went everywhere with him until she passed on in 2012.) Survivors include: wife, Betty Wheeler of Tuskahoma, OK, daughter, Regina Cansler of Killeen, TX, daughter, Debbi (Jim) Blake of Shawnee, KS, daughter, Pam (Doug) Smith of Arlington, TX, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 1 stepson, Bart (Kay) Keith, 4 step grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren, and sister, Lorene Hogan of Agency, MO. Our dad loved anything cars! He loved his family, traveling in his RV, going to his grandkids sporting events, all animals, but most of all his 1948 Benton High School Classmates. Last September they celebrated their 70th Class Reunion! He told them that it would be their last gathering, that he once heard that all good things must come to an end... And so he said; "This must be our time!"

Our forever gratitude to Heartland Hospice and Vitas Hospice! Thank you.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.