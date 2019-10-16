Clear

Ernestine Virginia Hahn Merritt, 99, Savannah, MO

Family Visitation Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel Monday, October 21, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM .Funeral Service Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel Monday, October 21, 2019 11:00 AM 307 South 6th Street Savannah, Missouri 64485 Interment Savannah Cemetery Monday, October 21, 2019 11:45 AM 4th & Benton Streets Savannah, Missouri 64485

Ernestine's Obituary
Ernestine Virginia Hahn Merritt, 99, Savannah, MO, passed away October 16, 2019. She was born April 19, 1920, to Clara and Henry Hahn of Egypt Mills, near Cape Girardeau, MO.
Ernestine married Glen Merritt on May 20, 1944. They lived and farmed in the Bolckow and Rosendale areas until moving to Savannah in 1990. They were married for 61 years.
After high school Ernestine became a beautician and worked in that profession until the start of World War II. During the war she lived in St. Louis and worked on an assembly line in a small arms defense plant making 30-caliber machine gun belts. Later, Ernestine worked as Acting Postmaster in the Bolckow Post Office and then as Postmaster in the Rosendale Post Office, retiring in 1981.
She was a long-time member of Rosendale Christian Church until transferring her membership to First Christian Church in Savannah.
She attained lifetime membership in the Rosendale Garden Club and enjoyed bowling, quilting, traveling, and volunteer work, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband in 2006, her parents, a brother, Palmer Hahn, and sisters Hortense Harding and Lois Purdy.
She is survived by a sister, Elaine Hahn, Cape Girardeau; son Glen Merritt Jr. and wife Cyndee, Savannah; daughters Donna and husband Jerry McDonald, Cosby, and Diane and husband Jim Oliver, Lenexa, KS; grandchildren Jeff McDonald and wife Kelly, Erin Bouchard and husband Will, Kimberly Holt and husband Kyle, Shelley Merritt, and Brea Merritt; step grandchildren Dallas Goodman and wife Brenda, and Heather Spicer; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment; Savannah Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at beginning at 10:00 AM at our chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rosendale Christian Church, 9976 Hwy 48, Rosendale, MO 64483 or First Christian Church, 511 W. Market St., Savannah, MO 64485.

