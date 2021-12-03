Ernie C. “Pete” Cochran, Jr. 74, of Skidmore, MO, passed from this life on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor, Maryville, MO.

Pete was born on September 5, 1947, in Waynesville, MO. His parents were Earnie and Marge (Isrigg) Cochran, Sr. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by a brother, Ronald Cochran.

He was one of the first animal control officers for Nodaway County. He later retired after 10 plus years of being a custodian at NWMSU. After retiring he spent 90% of his time outside doing something.

Pete could be found fishing, hunting, taking photos, metal detecting, tinkering and or wood making. Another place you could find him was testing his luck at the casino. He didn’t know a stranger, whether it was another person or animal. He loved feeding the birds and his squirrels. Fishing was his main love, next to his family. Bobs Fishing Lake in Savannah, MO, was always called his second home.

His survivors include his 3 children: Lesa Hendrix, Rick Cochran, and Kristy (Joseph) Armstrong, all of Maryville, MO; 4 brothers: Donald (Kathy) Cochran, Gladstone, MO, Bill (Barb) Cochran, Lincoln, MO, Dave (Jeanie) Cochran, Burlington Junction, MO, and Jack (Penny) Cochran, Belpre, OH; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Pete has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. MO.

Celebration of Life services will be from 1-3 PM at the Calvary Chapel in Maryville, MO. We the family just request casual dress for the celebration.

At a later date there will be another Celebration at Bobs Fishing Lake, with the spreading of some ashes.

For Pete’s love of animals, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the New Nodaway Humane Society, in Pete Cochran’s name.