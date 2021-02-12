Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ernie Worthen, 77

Ernie Worthen, 77 of Wathena, KS, went to be with his Lord February 4, 2021, after a long fight with cancer.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:24 PM

Ernie Worthen, 77 of Wathena, KS, went to be with his Lord February 4, 2021, after a long fight with cancer. He was born March 12, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to Ernest and Bessie Worthen.

His family moved to Long Beach, CA and Ernie completed his entire education there. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard a destroyer. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life Lawanda Morgan and married her on August 2, 1964 after being Honorably Discharged. She survives. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

After trying several occupations, he found that being part of the family at St. Joseph Packaging Company was satisfactory and retired from there after 28 years.

His children and pets were important to Ernie. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Shelter or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. A private family service after cremation is planned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -19°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories