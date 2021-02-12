Ernie Worthen, 77 of Wathena, KS, went to be with his Lord February 4, 2021, after a long fight with cancer. He was born March 12, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to Ernest and Bessie Worthen.

His family moved to Long Beach, CA and Ernie completed his entire education there. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard a destroyer. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life Lawanda Morgan and married her on August 2, 1964 after being Honorably Discharged. She survives. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

After trying several occupations, he found that being part of the family at St. Joseph Packaging Company was satisfactory and retired from there after 28 years.

His children and pets were important to Ernie. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Shelter or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. A private family service after cremation is planned.