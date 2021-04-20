Clear
Esperanza "Hope" Chavez-Martinez 96

Esperanza "Hope" Chavez-Martinez 96, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Esperanza "Hope" Chavez-Martinez 96, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born August 1, 1924 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Nicolas Valle. She graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School, retired from Custom Cable Company, and she was also a homemaker. Hope loved her Catholic faith, going to mass and praying the rosary daily. She was a great cook who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. Hope was preceded in death by 1st husband, Jesse Chavez, 2nd husband, Gus Martinez, her parents, sons, Jesse Chavez and John M. Chavez, brother, Joe Valle, sisters, Loretta Salcedo, Marcelina Becerra, and Angelina Valle. Survivors include: daughters, Delores (Walter) Myers, Kansas City, MO, Ramona (Bill) Atkinson, St. Joseph, MO, Margaret (Walter) Imm, Smithville, MO, Frances (Craig) Wahlert, St. Joseph, MO, Mary (Steve) Merritt, St. Joseph, MO, sons, Daniel (Pam) Chavez, Gardner, KS, Larry (Linda) Chavez, Kansas City, KS, and Tom (Marolyn) Chavez, 21 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Jones, Omaha, NE.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Monday with the family to receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church.

Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
