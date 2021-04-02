Esther Ann Ocejo Scheerer, 63, entered the gates of Heaven on March 28, 2021. She was born on August 30, 1957, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Abelardo and Dorothy Ocejo. She graduated from Raytown High School in 1975 and graduated with honors from Metropolitan Community College with a degree in Deaf Studies and an Associate in Applied Science.

She was united in marriage to Robert Scheerer on February 11, 1978 at Gregory Boulevard Church of Christ in Raytown, MO. They have two children, Kenneth and Kimberly. Esther worked for several school districts (St. Joseph, Maryville, and Platte County) as a Sign Langauge Interpreter. She retired from Platte County School District in 2017.

Esther enjoyed the outdoors. She especially enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. She was a devoted Chiefs fan. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Anything between helping with homework, cooking, baking, crafting and playing games.

Her most favorite was cheering them on during their many sporting events and school functions. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always there to lift us up and gave wonderful advice. Her strong will made her victorious at anything she did.

Eshter is survived by her husband Robert Scheerer of the home. Her children Kenneth Scheerer, Kimberly Scheerer (Curtis Myers), Sister Nancy Pippin (Don), dearest friend, Janet David, sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Rake (Tony), Nadine Scheerer, grandchildren, Skyleigh Scheerer, Trinity Martin, Serina Martin, Braelyn Myers and great-granddaughter Marcella; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blakely Cemetery, Easton, MO.