Esther June Townsend, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri to George and Ida Rose (Adams) Jackson.
Esther was a CNA at a nursing home for many years.
She loved sewing, quilting, reading, and taking care of stray cats. She also loved spending time with family, who mattered most to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ray and Owen; and sister, Carol.
Survivors include brothers, Brian (Kelly) and Steven (Ann) Jackson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Vicki and Berta.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
