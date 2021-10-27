Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Esther June Townsend, 67

Esther June Townsend, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:22 PM

Esther June Townsend, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri to George and Ida Rose (Adams) Jackson.
Esther was a CNA at a nursing home for many years.
She loved sewing, quilting, reading, and taking care of stray cats. She also loved spending time with family, who mattered most to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ray and Owen; and sister, Carol.
Survivors include brothers, Brian (Kelly) and Steven (Ann) Jackson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Vicki and Berta.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories