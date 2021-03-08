Esther Regena Baker, 88, of St. Joseph passed away, Wednesday February 24th, 2021. Esther was born in Stewartsville, MO to W. Francis and Daisy Dawson.

Esther graduated from St. Joseph Central High school in 1951. She married Robert Baker in 1954, her lifelong partner of 67 years.

Together Esther and Robert raised their family in St. Joseph, and she worked for Heartland Health System over 21 years.

Esther was devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Esther is survived by her husband Robert Baker, her children Deborah (Dennis) Rathburn, Diana (Steven) Alden, Kevin Baker, and Roger Baker, grandchildren Adrienne (Nici) Dunaway, Sarah Clarke, Andrew (AJ) Alden, Emma Baker, Joseph Baker, John (Jack) Baker and three great grandchildren.

A private graveside interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

A family visitation and memorial service will be scheduled for a later date

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.