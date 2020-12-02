Clear
Esther Regina "Gina" (Waters) Nothhouse, 71

Gina Nothhouse, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 9:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

She was born February 1, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ralph and Mary (Young) Waters.
Gina married her beloved husband Jim Nothhouse August 6, 1998. He survives of the home.
She was a unique sole with a contagious smile and an inspirational spark. Overflowing with a love for people, she possessed a magnetic personality that invited everyone in.
Gina enjoyed time with her family as well as traveling the globe with her husband and friends. She never met a stranger and was generous with all that she had.
While she was an entrepreneur at heart, with a long list of successful endeavors such as: The Movie Shack, Body Harmony and You Otta Be In Pictures, Gina also had opportunity to serve as a realtor for Sisson Realty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Waters.
Additional survivors include children, Amy Marks, Michael Marks, Gail Greer (Olen), Steve Marks (Brenda); grandchildren, Anna, Ledger and Aiya; sisters, Patricia “Patti” Seever (Mike), Delores “Dee” Waters, Aleesa Waters; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Noyes Home.

