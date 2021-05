Esther Wilson, 89

Esther died April 29, 2021. She would have been 90 this August.

She was born August 8, 1931 to Martin and Grace Suhr on a farm outside of White Cloud, Kansas.

On June 11, 1950, she married Donald Wilson in Highland, Kansas. They made their home in St. Joseph, Missouri for 55 years.

She and Don loved to travel together and with their grandchildren. Don drove a semi his whole life. Esther rode with him his last 10 driving years.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (David) Dunning, grandson Erik (Sandra) Dunning, granddaughter Elizabeth (Rico) and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Pearl (Nina)Breon and sister Dorothy (Tommy) Matz.

She requested a private graveside service.