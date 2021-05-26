Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Esther Wilson, 89

Esther died April 29, 2021. She would have been 90 this August.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:49 PM

Esther died April 29, 2021. She would have been 90 this August.

She was born August 8, 1931 to Martin and Grace Suhr on a farm outside of White Cloud, Kansas.

On June 11, 1950, she married Donald Wilson in Highland, Kansas. They made their home in St. Joseph, Missouri for 55 years.

She and Don loved to travel together and with their grandchildren. Don drove a semi his whole life. Esther rode with him his last 10 driving years.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (David) Dunning, grandson Erik (Sandra) Dunning, granddaughter Elizabeth (Rico) and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Pearl (Nina)Breon and sister Dorothy (Tommy) Matz.

She requested a private graveside service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories