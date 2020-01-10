Ethel Gunderson, 77

Grace Ethel Gunderson

1942-2019

Ethel “West” Gunderson, 77, of Maysville, Mo., passed away on December 23, 2019, at her home.

In keeping with Ethel’s wishes, there will be no services.

Inurnment will follow at the Logandate Cemetery in Dekalb County at later date.

Ethel was born in rural Dekalb County to James Edgar and Opal Laurine (Owen) West on April 9, 1942.

She went to high school in Maysville, Mo., graduating in 1960.

In 1962, Ethel started work for the Social Security Administration in Kansas City, retiring in 1987 as a GS 11 Claims Authorizer.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and liked to cook, always baking a cake for someone, or bringing somebody cookies.

Ethel loved her family, and cats. She was a great sister, and aunt. When her nieces and nephews were small she took each and everyone of them fishing.

Ethel is survived by her husband, Gus, sisters and brother, Charlene (Terry) James, Maysville, Mo. Louise (Ted) Betsch, Marietta, Ga., Helen (Greg) Carrel, Clarksdale, Mo. Harriet (Rod) Archdekin, St. Joseph, Mo., Owen (Marsha) West, Maysville, Mo., nieces and nephews, Dan (Karen) James, Jennifer Yeager, Chris (Beth) Betsch, Casey (Roberto) Saenz', Julie (Brandon) Cobb, Kate (Ted) Place, Andy Archdekin, Cody (Dakota) Archdekin, Matt (Bridget) Arnold, Becky West, Valerie Padilla, Peter ( Crystal) Gunderson, Jeff (Carrie) Richerson, Christy(Doug) Hoksbergen, Jennifer Napier, sister in law, Anna (Jim) Richerson, brother in law, James (Margaret) Gunderson, Uncle and Aunt, Loren and Ruth Owen, numerous great nieces and nephews,cousins, and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew, Nicholas Archdekin.

Memorials may be made in Ethel’s honor to the Owen Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Logandate Cemetery, or the donor’s choice.