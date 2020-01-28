Clear

Ethel Large, 100

Cremation has taken place.

Ethel Large
1919-2020

Ethel Large, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
She was born December 30, 1919 in Casey, Illinois. Her father was a Methodist minister and the family moved frequently throughout Central Illinois. Ethel learned to make friends quickly and was gregarious.
Ethel married Leland Large August 20, 1947. He preceded her in death October 8, 2005.
Ethel graduated from McKendree College and worked in one room schools in Central Illinois. She taught at Blue Mound while her husband finished his education. After moving to Wheaton and West Chicago, she and Leland raised their family and she worked part time as a music/art teacher at Ingelton and music teacher at McCauley School which was the last one room school in Illinois.
She had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of United Methodist Churches. She was involved in music ministries and education in the churches.
Ethel and Leland moved to acreage in Southern Illinois near Marion after retiring. Ethel continued to be active with her charity work, playing trumpet in two bands and an orchestra, music lessons, painting, wood crafts, dancing, riding horses, camping, gardening, tobogganing and family. She reached out to and welcomed neighbors and strangers. She directed a Musical called Lazarus at her former church Pleasant Grove UMC. Ethel was also involved in CUP prison ministry helping offenders find jobs and homes after release from prison. Ethel truly reflected God’s love to those around her. She will be remembered for her trust in God, pleasant nature, inclusiveness, and optimism.
Ethel lived in St. Joseph, Missouri with daughter Connie the last five years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Cora (Burner)Dewhirst; sisters, Ruth Norton Hartley and Esther Saucerman; and nephew, Charles Saucerman.
Survivors include daughters, Kathleen Brand (Ronald), Coralee Large, Constance Unzicker (Myron), Joyce Cnota (Ted); 14 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church 20068 Galatia Post Rd. Pittsburg, Illinois 62974. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

