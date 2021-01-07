Ethel Mae Thom, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with her Lord Sunday, December 20, 2020.

She was born July 25, 1926 to Eaver and Daisy (Downs) Hegstrom.

Ethel married H.B. Thom September 8, 1946; he preceded her in death March 31, 1997.

She was a devout Christian. Her mother was a founding member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church; Ethel followed in her footsteps and became a lifelong member of the church and the Women’s Fellowship. She was also a member of American Business Women’s Association, St. Joseph Garden Club and Women’s St. Joseph Bowling Association.

Ethel loved her family and spending time together during holiday and birthday celebrations, baking, playing games and having grandkids sleepovers.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles, Everett, Harold and infant sister, Mabel.

Survivors include her children, Ken Thom, Nancy Thom, Allison Johnson (Rod), Barbara Best (Alan); grandchildren, Melissa, Jenny (Caleb), Justin (Meagan), Stacia (Glenn), Christin (Nathan), Stephanie, Kyle (Heather), Bethany, Travis, Taryn (Garrett), Bryson; 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 great-great-great-grandchild on the way; beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church Building Fund.