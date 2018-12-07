Etta Fern Echterling

1926-2018

Etta Fern Echterling, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

She was born August 22, 1926 in Ravenwood, Missouri to George and Emma (Stevenson) Frampton.

Etta married Elvin H. Echterling August 21, 1947. He preceded her in death as did her parents.

Survivors include sons, Ronald Echterling (Debi), Wayne Echterling (Mary); grandchildren, Karli Urban (Michael), Cortnie Echterling (Ty Sampson), Kristyn Savage (Sean); 5 grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri. Rosary 9:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 9:30 to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Helen Davis State School PTO, 2900 Scott St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64507. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.