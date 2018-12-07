Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Etta Fern Echterling, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri. Rosary 9:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 9:30 to 10:00 A.M.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Etta Fern Echterling
1926-2018

Etta Fern Echterling, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
She was born August 22, 1926 in Ravenwood, Missouri to George and Emma (Stevenson) Frampton.
Etta married Elvin H. Echterling August 21, 1947. He preceded her in death as did her parents.
Survivors include sons, Ronald Echterling (Debi), Wayne Echterling (Mary); grandchildren, Karli Urban (Michael), Cortnie Echterling (Ty Sampson), Kristyn Savage (Sean); 5 grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri. Rosary 9:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 9:30 to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Helen Davis State School PTO, 2900 Scott St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64507. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 23°
We had a lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A few clouds moved back into the area but still a very cold day and night in the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events