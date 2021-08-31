Etta Louise Anderson, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

On May 4, 1932, she was born to Marion and Rosie Conger in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Louise married Charles Willard Anderson, Sr. in 1953. He precedes her in death.

She was lovingly known as Grandma to many, many friends and neighbors in the North End. She was outgoing, ornery, and always up to something. Once you met Louise, you never forgot her.

Louise enjoyed attending garage sales, going to the boat and bingo. She could often be seen walking around the neighborhood collecting cans or picking weeds. She loved to enter contests from the newspaper, the radio, any contest she could find, and was known for routinely winning.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sons, Danny and Charles Willard Anderson, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ava Park; daughter-in-law, Lisa Anderson; and her beloved dog, Annie.

Survivors include her children Jerry Dale Anderson (Rebecca), Dennis Wayne Anderson, Debbie Anderson; sister; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, neighbors and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.