Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Etta Louise Anderson, 89

Etta Louise Anderson, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:17 AM

Etta Louise Anderson, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
On May 4, 1932, she was born to Marion and Rosie Conger in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Louise married Charles Willard Anderson, Sr. in 1953. He precedes her in death.
She was lovingly known as Grandma to many, many friends and neighbors in the North End. She was outgoing, ornery, and always up to something. Once you met Louise, you never forgot her.
Louise enjoyed attending garage sales, going to the boat and bingo. She could often be seen walking around the neighborhood collecting cans or picking weeds. She loved to enter contests from the newspaper, the radio, any contest she could find, and was known for routinely winning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sons, Danny and Charles Willard Anderson, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ava Park; daughter-in-law, Lisa Anderson; and her beloved dog, Annie.
Survivors include her children Jerry Dale Anderson (Rebecca), Dennis Wayne Anderson, Debbie Anderson; sister; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, neighbors and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories