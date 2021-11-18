Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Etta Sue Kennen, 75

Etta Sue Kennen, 75, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:43 PM

Etta Sue Kennen, 75, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021.
On July 7, 1946 she was born to Leonard and Ethel (Palmer) Kennen in Kansas City, Missouri.
Etta was a life-long devout Catholic.
She was a happy, smiling soul that made friends everywhere she went. Even as her health failed, caregivers always recognized her genuinely sweet, kind ways.
Etta enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and cooking. She and her sister were especially close and known as “two peas in a pod.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sherry Odom and William “Bill” Kennen; great-nephew, Michael Owen.
Survivors include two nephews; four nieces; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories