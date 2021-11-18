Etta Sue Kennen, 75, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021.

On July 7, 1946 she was born to Leonard and Ethel (Palmer) Kennen in Kansas City, Missouri.

Etta was a life-long devout Catholic.

She was a happy, smiling soul that made friends everywhere she went. Even as her health failed, caregivers always recognized her genuinely sweet, kind ways.

Etta enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and cooking. She and her sister were especially close and known as “two peas in a pod.”

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sherry Odom and William “Bill” Kennen; great-nephew, Michael Owen.

Survivors include two nephews; four nieces; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.