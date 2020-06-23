Eudena Faye Fry 85, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born March 11, 1935 in Rushville, MO, daughter of the late Ina and Ernest Crockett. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1953 as the class Valedictorian. She married Richard on June 27, 1953, he passed away in 1981. Eudena worked at R-4 Buchanan County School District from 1970- 1978, then Atchison Leather Products. She enjoyed quilting & sewing, and working with the R-4 Buchanan County Alumni Association. She also enjoyed watching baseball, and attending all her grandkids little league baseball games. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star, and she was a Christian. Eudena was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Fry, her parents, sister, Alberta Crockett, and brothers, Marvin, Bill, and Albert Crockett. Survivors include, sons, Randy (Rhonda) Fry, Marshall, IL, Terry (Sheila) Fry, Rushville, MO, and Rodney (Kim) Fry, DeKalb, MO, daughter, Cindy (Bill) Kane, Atchison, KS, a sister, Betty (Dennis) Reagan, DeKalb, MO, 7 grandchildren: Matthew Fry, Jennifer Aldridge, Erin Burkemper, Katie Warnock, Jordan Neugebauer, Lane Fry, and Allyson Fry, 2 step grandchildren: Vanessa Jackson and John Weitlich, 7 great grandchildren: Jase, Henley, Sadie, Amelia, Madeline, Elliot, & Augie.

Family funeral services and livestream: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Keith Hoover officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 -8 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the R-4 Buchanan County Alumni Scholarship Fund.