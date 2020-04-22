Clear
Eugene "Gene" Crockett, 89

Visitation: Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Apr 22, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

J. Eugene "Gene" Crockett 89, of De Kalb, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Gower convalescent center. He was born May 18, 1930 in Dekalb, MO, son of Nellie and William Oscar Crockett. He graduated from DeKalb High School class of 1949 and married Roberta "Joan" Easter on December 23, 1950 in Hiawatha, KS. He worked at Quaker Oats and and retired from TWA as a Mechanic. He enjoyed camping and mushroom hunting, and spending time with his family. He was active in his community in the DeKalb Homecoming Association, DeKalb Fire Department, Rushville Masonic Lodge and DeKalb Christian Church, he was also a member of the TWA retirees. Gene was preceded in death by wife, Joan Crockett in 2019, his parents, and his sister Lorene Peters. Survivors include, daughters, Pamela M. (James) Farrell, and Debbie (Lanny) Krumme, of St. Joseph, MO, sons, Richard E (Sue) Crockett, Aurora, CO, and son, Davy Crockett, DeKalb, MO, grandchildren, Chad Brown, Brandon Crockett, Wesley Crockett, Levi Krumme, Cassie Parker, Samantha Jo Fournier, Lee Ann Farrell-Locklin, James, Laurie, Daniel, Thomas and Kimberly Farrell, Sara and Robert Brassfield. 11 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, brothers, Duane "Hammie" Crockett, DaKalb, MO, and George "Hoop" (Ann) Crockett, Weston, MO. Family Funeral services with public live stream: 10:00 am, Friday, April 24, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Day officiating, Viewing and register book available from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Homecoming Association, or the DeKalb Christian Church-Ladies Aide. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

