Eugene "Gene"'s Obituary

Eugene "Gene" D. Johnson, 86, of Savannah, MO, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. Gene was born June 10, 1933 in Halleck, MO, to Frank and Bessie (Cawley) Johnson.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army with the rank of Corporal during the Korean War. He then served in the U.S. Army Reserves; receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant. Prior to retirement he was a Leak Surveyor for Gas Service Company of St. Joseph, MO.

Gene married Julia Julian on April 12, 1953 and they celebrated over 66 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife Julia; daughter Michele Keull; son Michael Johnson (Melinda); five grandchildren, Kurt (Darcy), Kelly (Tim), Ashley (Donnie), Keith (Cortney), Christopher(Brittany); eight great-grandchildren; nieces; sister-in-law Marie Johnson; other relatives and friends.

Preceding Gene in death were his parents; three brothers and a sister.

He was a member of Whitesville Baptist Church serving as an elder for many years. Gene was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and played baseball during his time in the Army. Gene really enjoyed Thursday morning coffee with the retirees of the public utilities departments. He loved to spend time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. Services honoring and celebrating Gene's life will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.