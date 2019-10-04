Eugene K. McCarty, 98,Kansas City, MO

Obituary

Eugene K. McCarty

1921-2019

Eugene K. McCarty, 98, passed away October 4, 2019. Gene was born on August 29, 1921 in Jetmore, Kansas the son of Kenneth and Pearl Cross McCarty. He graduated from Parsons, Kansas High School in 1939. In 1942 he was drafted into the Army Air Corp and served his country for 3 1/2 years. He married Virginia Weast in Parsons, Kansas on February 3, 1946. On January 1, 1947 Gene and his father-in-law opened Weast Hardware in Parson, Kansas. In 1955 the family moved to Kansas City where Gene worked for Consumer Cooperative Association (Farmland Industries). He started We-Mac Manufacturing in 1962. Gene was an active member of the Bethel United Church of Christ in Kansas City.

Surviving are three daughters, Kathy McElwain and her husband Gary of Macon, Missouri, Teri Hahs and her husband Gene of Kansas City, and Rosie McCarty of Phoenix, Arizona, two grandchildren Jessica and Casey Caldwell of Phoenix, Arizona, and one great grandson Arthur Valdes.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ginny, two grandchildren Adam and Debbie McElwain and his parents.

Memorial services will be Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Bethel United Church of Christ. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials to the Bethel United Church of Christ, 4900 N E Parvin Road, Kansas City, MO 64117. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.