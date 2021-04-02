Eugene LeRoy Browning, Sr., 84

Eugene LeRoy Browning, Sr. entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He passed away at his home in Pattonsburg, Missouri where he resided for the last 23 years.

He was born August 24, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John Francis and Ruby Pearl (FreeMeyer) Browning. He had three sisters, Betty Rainez, Marilyn Ytell, Beverly McKinney; and three brothers, Bill, Robert and James Browning, all of whom precede him in death.

On February 11, 1955, he married Peggy Josephine Smith in St. Joseph, Missouri, whom also precedes him in death. They were blessed with three children.

He was a proud gold card carrying member of the Laborer’s Local 579 commemorating his 50+ years of service. Eugene worked hard all of his life, devoting himself to his wife and family. He worked as a laborer for Wittman, Thomas and Lawhon construction companies and eventually became the Business Agent for Laborer’s Local 579 of St. Joseph, Missouri. Eugene enjoyed many hobbies but above all loved collecting trains and was incredibly proud of his grandchildren.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; wife; six siblings; son, Eugene L. Browning, Jr.; and grandson, Ryen Browning.

Survivors include his son, Mike Browning; daughter, Pam Mooney (Richard); daughter-in-law, Lori Graham; grandchildren, Chris (Becky), Damien (Maggie), Aaron (Megan) and Miranda Browning, Jessica Sipes (Rick), Liam Mooney (Brandy); greatgrandchildren, Taylor, Airianna, Lindsey, Issac, Maverick, Atreyue, Madison, Henry and one due in June; and several nieces and nephews.