Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Eugene LeRoy Browning, Sr., 84

Eugene LeRoy Browning, Sr. entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:06 PM

Eugene LeRoy Browning, Sr. entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He passed away at his home in Pattonsburg, Missouri where he resided for the last 23 years.
He was born August 24, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John Francis and Ruby Pearl (FreeMeyer) Browning. He had three sisters, Betty Rainez, Marilyn Ytell, Beverly McKinney; and three brothers, Bill, Robert and James Browning, all of whom precede him in death.
On February 11, 1955, he married Peggy Josephine Smith in St. Joseph, Missouri, whom also precedes him in death. They were blessed with three children.
He was a proud gold card carrying member of the Laborer’s Local 579 commemorating his 50+ years of service. Eugene worked hard all of his life, devoting himself to his wife and family. He worked as a laborer for Wittman, Thomas and Lawhon construction companies and eventually became the Business Agent for Laborer’s Local 579 of St. Joseph, Missouri. Eugene enjoyed many hobbies but above all loved collecting trains and was incredibly proud of his grandchildren.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; wife; six siblings; son, Eugene L. Browning, Jr.; and grandson, Ryen Browning.
Survivors include his son, Mike Browning; daughter, Pam Mooney (Richard); daughter-in-law, Lori Graham; grandchildren, Chris (Becky), Damien (Maggie), Aaron (Megan) and Miranda Browning, Jessica Sipes (Rick), Liam Mooney (Brandy); greatgrandchildren, Taylor, Airianna, Lindsey, Issac, Maverick, Atreyue, Madison, Henry and one due in June; and several nieces and nephews.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories