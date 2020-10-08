Clear
Eugene Shipley, 74

Service: Saturday, October 10th, 2020 12:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089.

Eugene Shipley, 74, of Smithville, MO passed away, October 7, 2020.

He was born on September 9, 1946 to Chester Willard and Helen Doris (Lash) Shipley in Kansas City, MO. Eugene grew up and attended school in Smithville. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart.

On May 2, 1970 he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Foster. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they made their home.Eugene worked for Lake City Arsenal for many years and retired from the City of Smithville. He was a volunteer for the Smithville Fire Department for over 20 years. Eugene was also a member of the Smithville American Legion and the Odd Fellows. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sons, Clinton and Kevin; sister-in-law, Betty Jones; special niece, Macklyn; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Martha Foster.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Craig Shipley and Kelly (Kristin) Shipley; grandchildren, Trevor, Meghan, and Sarah; siblings, Rozella Taylor, Mike (Wendy) Shipley, Debbie Shipley, and Cindy (Bob) Foster; brother-in-law, Carl Jones; several beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, MO with visitation from 10:00-12:00 p.m. prior the service.

Burial with military honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Smithville American Legion.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
