Eugene Trace Heggestad, 73,

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 2:03 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Eugene Trace Heggestad, 73, passed away March 2, 2019.

Survivors: wife Claudia; children, Hooker Heggestad and Christine Heggestad; grandchildren, Hank Heggestad and Lauren Salyer; many other relatives and friends.

Eugene has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life at a later date.

https://www.heatonbowmansmith.com/obituary/eugene-trace-heggestad

