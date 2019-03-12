Eugene Trace Heggestad, 73, passed away March 2, 2019.
Survivors: wife Claudia; children, Hooker Heggestad and Christine Heggestad; grandchildren, Hank Heggestad and Lauren Salyer; many other relatives and friends.
Eugene has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life at a later date.
https://www.heatonbowmansmith.com/obituary/eugene-trace-heggestad
