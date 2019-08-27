Eula Faye Gray March 9, 1952 - August 24, 2019

Eula Faye Gray, 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born March 9, 1952 in New Madrid, MO, daughter of Namie and Forest Hackney. She attended Washington High School in Kansas City, KS. She worked at W.R.D.C.C. as a Correction Officer. Eula was a very loving, kind and forgiving person. She was the rock of her family, and always was sure to have the last word. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids and crocheting. Eula was preceded in death by father, Forest Hackney, mother, Namie Hackney, daughter, Tabitha DeAnn Walker, son, Eddie Walker Jr., brother, Carl Hackney, brother, Doyle Hackney, brother, Lloyd Hackney. Survivors include, daughter, Sabrina LeAnn (Doug) Gray of Saint Joseph, siblings, Delphia Secrest of Kansas City, KS, Joyce Dunhan of Kansas City, KS, Barbara Pierson of Kansas City, KS, Shirley Clark of Kansas City, KS, Phyllis Hogan of Kansas City, KS, 6 grandchildren, Mercedes Stone, Zena Anderson , Mathew Walker, Zachary Gray, Elijah White and Phillip Gray, all of St. Joseph, 6 great granddaughters, 5 great grandsons, 1 great grandbaby on the way. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Gray will be cremated following visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. Inurnment will follow at Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.