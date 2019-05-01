Obituary

Eulala Schwebach, 91, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Pine View Manor.

She was born March 9, 1928 in Mitchell, NE.

Eulala married Alphonse Schwebach on January 3, 1945; he preceded her in death on February 11, 2013.

She owned a catering business for over 30 years. Eulala was a member of St. Anne’s Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Pine View Auxiliary, Sunshine Club, and Missouri Rural Extension. She was very active in her church, St. Peter Catholic Church, and was a Benedictine Oblate.

Eulala enjoyed playing cards, reading, gardening, quilting, and a variety of crafts.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Benedict and Anna (Lager) Kohlleppel; brothers, Ben Kohlleppel, III and Jim Kohlleppel.

Survivors include children, Judy Wilmes, Dorothy Clements (Don), Earl Schwebach (Kathy), Jerry Schwebach (Debbie), Lori Meyer, Sam Schwebach (Debbie), Roger Schwebach (Denise); sisters, Anna Kemper, Louise Ressler (Harvey); brother, Robert Kohlleppel (Coleen); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-granchild, many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. Private Inurnment Mount Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, MO at a later date. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Thursday, St. Columba Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, St. Columba Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or Pine View Manor, Stanberry, MO.