Eulia Jean (Powers) Mares, 71, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home.

Eulia was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 10, 1948. Her parents were Homer L. and Bonnie J. (Smith) Powers, they preceded her in death.

She graduated high school in Gratis, OH. Eulia attended the Countryside Christian Church, and had lived in Maryville for the past 25 years.

Eulia worked for 24 years at the Maryville Hy-Vee store, retiring in 2019. She was a customer service specialist; she had won many awards for her years of service to Hy-Vee.

She was also preceded in death by her niece Stephanie Lynn Brown; and her former husband, Fred Mares. They had remained close friends over the years.

Her survivors include her 2 children, Jeff Yeary, and Lisa (Dustin) Burg, both of Maryville. Her siblings, Mary Hale, Franklin, Ohio, Diane (Stephan) Jones, and Homer (Annette) Powers, both of Gratis, Ohio, and Linda (Chet) Blevins, Centerville, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “Bahee”; Kasi (Nathan) Stoner, Maryville, MO, Ambriz (Breanna) Henandez, Columbia, MO, and Cailee Burg, Maryville, MO; 3 great grandchildren, Austin, Blake and Caleb Stoner; and several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her cat, “Bootsie Kitty”.

Eulia has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Her memorial service will be at 7:00 PM, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Countryside Christian Church, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Saturday, just prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.