Eunice I. Michalski November 26, 1926 - November 20, 2018

Eunice I. Michalski, 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Eunice was born November 26, 1926 in Cushing, OK, to George and Berla Barnett.

Her last job was cashier for Penn Street Mall. Eunice was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

She married Henry "Mike" Michalski on October 31, 1945, and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were daughter June Miller,a son James Michalski, grandson Michael Michalski, and several siblings.

Surviving are son Richard Michalski (Sharon), daughter Merri Michalski all of St. Joseph, daughter Carol Dube (David) of Union Star, daughter-in-law, Cynthia Michalski, son-in-law, Larry Miller, 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, sister Darlene Presley of Tulsa, OK, several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Michalski has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, November 27 after 10:00 am. Services will follow at 11:00 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Tuesday, November 27, at 2:30 pm.