Eusona A. “Tony” (Field) Robinson, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri

Obituary

Eusona A. “Tony” (Field) Robinson

1930-2019

Eusona A. “Tony” (Field) Robinson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Living Community Assisted Living in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tony was born February 4, 1930, in Forest City, Missouri, and grew up near Mound City, where she graduated high school.

After she married her beloved husband Jack E. Robinson on April 7, 1948, they moved to St.Joseph; the couple remained inseparable for 68 years.

In addition to raising two sons, Tony worked in food service for the St. Joseph School District, retiring as Cafeteria Manager after 25 years.

Tony was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she enjoyed going to antique stores, collecting teddy bears and crocheting in her free time.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Robinson; parents, George and Daisy (Hunt) Field; and brother, Rex Field.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Robinson (Catherine), Greg Robinson (Ganyapat); granddaughters, Jamie Gromatzky (Benjamin), Jada Pankau Brawner; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Jack Gromatzky; Rowyn and Kegan Brawner; a great-great-grandson, Mario Harris III; and sister, Virginia Thurnau.

Farewell Services will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, March 18, 2019. The family will gather with friends 11:00 am to 12:30 pm followed with services at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.