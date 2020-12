Eva I. McQueen, 101, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.

She was born February 20, 1919 in Agency, Missouri to Mullie and Amanda (Jones) Roark.

Eva married James McQueen on her birthday in 1943; he preceded her in death in 1979.

In her own words, she loved gardening, flowers and even farm work.

Eva enjoyed mushroom hunting; you could see her carrying a hoe and walking the fence line in her search.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Henrietta Groce (Eddie); stepdaughter, Opal Bush; sister, Lorene Purdy; brothers, Roy Roark, Henry Roark and Andy Roark.

Survivors include her sons, Walter “Sonny” McQueen, Calvin McQueen (Iola), David McQueen (Anna); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to charity of donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.