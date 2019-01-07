Clear

Eva "Jean" Schweizer April 20, 1939 - January 5, 2019

A celebration of her life will be held at noon on January 12, 2019 at the Amazonia Lions Club in Amazonia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The ALS Association or Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Arrangements entrusted to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Eva "Jean" Schweizer, 79, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away on January 5, 2019 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Savannah, MO.

Jean was born on April 20, 1939 in Skidmore, Missouri to Frank and Mabel Totten. She was a graduate of Quitman High School in Quitman, Missouri. She owned and operated Jean's Beauty Shop for many years. Jean was a member of the Amazonia Lions Club, served on the Shady Lawn Nursing Home Board of Directors and was very active in the Amazonia Ball Park.

Jean was a wonderful cook and was well known for her cinnamon rolls and pies. She enjoyed quilting, making stained glass, shopping and collecting antiques.

Jean's loving husband Ron survives the home. Additional survivors include two sons Danny (Diane) Schweizer and Craig Schweizer; daughter Kim Scanlan (Mike). Jean was blessed with six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and half sister Karen Stagner.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon on January 12, 2019 at the Amazonia Lions Club in Amazonia, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The ALS Association or Shady Lawn Nursing Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
A weak cold front is passing through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning, bringing light rain chances. The good news is that all rain and clouds should be out of the area late Monday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events