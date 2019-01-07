Eva "Jean" Schweizer, 79, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away on January 5, 2019 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Savannah, MO.

Jean was born on April 20, 1939 in Skidmore, Missouri to Frank and Mabel Totten. She was a graduate of Quitman High School in Quitman, Missouri. She owned and operated Jean's Beauty Shop for many years. Jean was a member of the Amazonia Lions Club, served on the Shady Lawn Nursing Home Board of Directors and was very active in the Amazonia Ball Park.

Jean was a wonderful cook and was well known for her cinnamon rolls and pies. She enjoyed quilting, making stained glass, shopping and collecting antiques.

Jean's loving husband Ron survives the home. Additional survivors include two sons Danny (Diane) Schweizer and Craig Schweizer; daughter Kim Scanlan (Mike). Jean was blessed with six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and half sister Karen Stagner.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon on January 12, 2019 at the Amazonia Lions Club in Amazonia, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The ALS Association or Shady Lawn Nursing Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.