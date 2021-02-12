Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Eva Pryor, 92

Eva Pryor, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home in Kirksville, Missouri Thursday, February 4, 2021 surrounded by family.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:43 PM

Eva Pryor, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home in Kirksville, Missouri Thursday, February 4, 2021 surrounded by family.
She was born February 18, 1928 in Fillmore, Missouri to James Henry and Lena (Hardin) Heckman.
Eva married Billy Joe Pryor in April 1948. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1980.
She was a homemaker and a prolific crocheter who enjoyed bird watching, fishing, and spending time surrounded by family.
Eva was a member of the Fillmore Christian Church and the VFW Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by husband; daughter-in-law, Pat Pryor; her parents; and nine siblings.
Survivors include children, Ronny Pryor, Elizabeth Hartnett (Dr. Ron), Billie Hartman (Bruce), Rex Pryor (Sandy), and Benny Pryor (Corie); sisters, Dorothy Hagee and Norma Barton; sister-in-law, Carolyn Heckman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fillmore Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and the family suggests donations to American Heart Association. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -22°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories