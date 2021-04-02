Eva "Tinker" Elaine Rivera 54, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born November 26, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Shirley & Lonnie Vaughn. She married Terry Rivera on December 27, 1986, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Tyson Foods for over 20 years. She enjoyed bingo, mushroom hunting, camping and gardening. Eva was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Vaughn, sisters, Kitty Mattox, and Lela Ann Paxton. Survivors include: husband, Terry Rivera, mother, Shirley Vaughn, St. Joseph, MO, son, Gage Rivera, St. Joseph, MO, brothers, Lonnie Joe Vaughn, and Toby (Tina) Herring, St. Joseph. MO. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Wednesday with a Celebration of Eva's Life to start at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Eva Rivera Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:07 PM
