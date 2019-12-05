Evan A. Peterson Jr. M.D., 94

Evan A. Peterson Jr., M.D. was born on December 25, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Evan A. Peterson Sr., M.D. and Elizabeth (Walstrom) Peterson. He passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

In 1942 he joined the Navy and graduated from high school and reported to the US Navy as an Apprentice Seaman. In 1943 Evan attended Midshipman School – Abbott Hall Northwestern University, graduated as a Naval Ensign, then was shipped overseas to New Guinea, then on to the Philippines. He was discharged from the US Navy in 1946. In 1950 Evan graduated from University of Iowa with a B.S. degree. He graduated from University of Iowa in 1955 with his M.D. Evan started full time practice in Wathena, Ks. and St. Joseph, Mo. in 1956. Dr. Peterson structured the first Kindergarten classroom in Wathena in 1956. In 1963 he joined the Missouri Air National Guard 139th at Rosecrans. In 1966, he graduated from Air Force Primary Course of Aerospace Medicine. Dr. Peterson served as President Medical/Dental Staff in St. Joseph, Mo., Sisters Hospital in 1970. He served as President Medical/Dental Staff at Methodist Medical Center in 1975. In 1980 he passed the American Board of Family Practice. From 1980-1989 he served as Missouri State Air Surgeon. Dr. Peterson retired from the Missouri Air National Guard, 139th Rosecrans in 1989 with Federal Rank of Colonel and State of Missouri rank of Brigadier General. In 1989-1990 he served as President Medical/Dental Staff at Heartland Regional Medical Center. In 1994 in efforts to recruit physicians to the area Dr. Peterson sold his practices to Heartland Regional Medical Center, now known as Mosaic Life Care as the first clinic. Dr. Peterson retired from Medical Practices in 1997. Dr. Peterson’s passions were serving his country, his community, his patients, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a hobby he enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evan A. Peterson, Sr. M.D., Elizabeth (Walstrom) Peterson; his brother Robert W. Peterson and a sister Elizabeth M. (Peterson) Bersch. He married Lois (Theis) Peterson, surviving.

Children – Anita Diane Newton; Judith (William) Horsch; Evan A. Peterson III; Eric (Thelma) Peterson; Karen (Brad) Conger; Sheryl Chambers; 9 grandchildren 19 great-grandchildren; sister Julia Ingrie (Peterson) Burham.

Rosary will be at 6:00 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with visitation to follow until 8:00 pm

Mass: 10:30 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Friends may call after 12 noon Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church & the Wathena EMS, both of Wathena, Kansas.