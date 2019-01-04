Evelyn Grace Voltmer, 0

Evelyn Grace Voltmer was stillborn Sunday, December 23, 2018 at a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. She was preceded in death by her sister, Paige Nicole Osborn. Survivors include mother, Tiffany Osborn and father, Jessie Voltmer of St. Joseph, MO, sisters; Amelia, Mariah, Hadlee, and Madalynn, and brothers, Cie, and Kayson. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.